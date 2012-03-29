FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 29
March 29, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 6 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7820 against the dollar at 0535 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7814 late on Wednesday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield closed flat at 9.48 percent, despite tighter liquidity conditions.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed 1.08 percent down at 61,815 points, in line with a 1.14 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Thursday as concerns about growth prospects in the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, prompted investors to trim their risk exposure ahead of the end of the quarter.

Commodity-linked assets were hurt, with crude extending losses and dragging oil-related Chinese shares lower, while weakness in Chinese markets weighed on the Australian dollar due to worries of lower demand from Australia’s single largest export market.

DENIZBANK SALE

Belgium’s Dexia is hoping that rival suitors for Denizbank will return after it failed to get a higher price from Qatar National Bank for its Turkish unit, people familiar with the matter said.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The national carrier to lose 100 million lira ($56.12 million) after halting flights to Syria on Sunday, Haber Turk newspaper reported.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7819 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)

