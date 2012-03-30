Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 30

ISTANBUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7817 against the dollar at 0536 GMT, firming from 1.7857 late on Thursday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.50 percent on Friday, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.48 percent.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed 0.44 percent down at 61,544 points, slightly outperforming a 1.41 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied on Friday as the region’s benchmark indices marked their best first quarter in over 20 years and investors awaited a meeting on a possible euro zone firewall and Chinese data that may dictate market trends in coming months. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent, in positive territory after a two-day decline, but still off a one-week high hit earlier this week.

TRADE BALANCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce trade data for February. In a Reuters poll of 11 economists, the February deficit was forecast to be $6.8 billion (0700 GMT).

DEBT DATA

The Treasury will announce domestic and external debt data for the fourth quarter (1400 GMT).

BORROWING PROGRAMME

The Treasury will announce its borrowing programme for the April-June period (1400 GMT).

PETKIM

Final negotiations to be held on the sale of a 10.32 percent public stake in petrochemicals company Petkim (1430 GMT).

($1 = 1.7819 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)