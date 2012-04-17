Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 17

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7966 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7962 late on Monday.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.42 percent on Monday, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.42 percent.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed down 0.17 percent at 60,478 points, outperforming a 0.71 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were capped while the euro fell on Tuesday, as soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of the European Central Bank’s bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro zone debt woes.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose above 6 percent on Monday for the first time since the beginning of December, fuelling concerns that Madrid could fail to meet deficit targets as the country acknowledged it has probably tipped into its second recession since 2009.

