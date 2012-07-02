Turkey - Factors to Watch on July 2

ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8085 against the dollar at 0520 GMT, little changed from 1.8075 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond stood at 8.47 percent on Friday, falling from 8.62 percent on Thursday.

Istanbul’s main share index closed 2.83 percent higher at 62,543.49 points, slightly underperforming a 3.32 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at the start of the third quarter after Europe leaders agreed to shore up the region’s troubled banks, but the euro gave up some of its gains amid concerns that the debt crisis is still far from over. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.4 percent, after soaring 2.7 percent on Friday for its biggest one-day rise in more than six months. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan share index ended April-June down 7.4 percent, after rising for the previous two quarters.

Q1 GROWTH

The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release gross domestic production growth for the first quarter. According to a Reuters poll of 16 economists, GDP was expected to expand 2.8 percent in the first quarter.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, fell 0.61 percent month-on-month in June, while wholesale prices fell 1.18 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said.

EXPORT DATA

The Turkish Exporters Assembly was scheduled to release data for June exports.

MATCH-FIXING TRIAL

An Istanbul court was expected to announce a verdict in the trial of more than 90 defendants, including the chairman of major Istanbul club Fenerbahce, charged with involvement in match-fixing activities.

PMI SURVEY

The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for June will be released (0700 GMT).

FORD OTOSAN

The automakers general manager Haydar Yenigun said he expects automotive sales this year to amount to 800,000-850,000 units, with his company aiming to remain market leader for the 11th consecutive year.

TURK TELEKOM LOAN

Turkey’s largest fixed-line operator said it has signed an eight-year, 100 million euros ($127 million) loan accord with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development which will be used to finance investments.

($1 = 0.7880 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler)