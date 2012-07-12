Turkey - Factors to Watch on July 12

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8105 against the dollar at 0536 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.8076 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the March 5, 2014 benchmark bond dropped to 7.90 percent from 7.95 percent on Tuesday, when it touched a 10-month low of 7.89 percent.

Turkey’s main share index closed 0.12 percent lower at 63,048.76, in line with declines in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slid on Thursday as a surprise rate cut from South Korea and an unexpected slump in Australian employment deepened worries about global economic growth.

The news weighed on sentiment already hurt after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting in June showed conditions may need to worsen before policymakers possibly buy more bonds to stimulate the U.S. economy, as well by U.S. corporate profit warnings and weak results in Europe that have fed expectations for a depressing earnings season.

FINANS EMEKLILIK

U.S. insurer Cigna Corp is buying a 51 percent stake in Finansbank’s wholly owned unit Finans Emeklilik, forming a joint venture with the Turkish lender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

C.BANK MEETING WITH ECONOMISTS

The central bank is expected to have a meeting with economists.

OECD REPORT

The Paris-based organisation will publish its economic survey on Turkey (0900 GMT).

TURKISH AIRLINES

The airline said its passenger numbers jumped 20 percent year-on-year to 17.7 million people in the January-June period.

HALKBANK

The lender’s eurobond issue is expected to have a size of $500 million with a 5-year maturity, bankers with knowledge of the primary terms said on Wednesday. The expected initial price guidance is around 5.375 percent, bankers said.

GEDIK YATIRIM

The brokerage will issue up to a nominal 200 million lira ($110 million) of bills within a year, with an initial 30 million lira 179-day bill planned initially, of which the volume may be increased to 60 million lira depending on demand.

