Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 7

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.7775 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7755 late on Monday, its strongest level in three months.

The country’s sovereign two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.53 percent on Monday, slightly up from a previous close of 7.49 percent, following debt auctions.

Istanbul’s main share index closed 0.42 percent up at 65,576 points on Monday, a fresh 18-month high, though it underperformed a 1.48 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China will adopt stimulus measures to boost growth. Investors are awaiting the outcome of Australia’s central bank policy meeting later on Tuesday, but do not expect an easing, given improving local economic data. A statement is due at 0430 GMT.

BOND AUCTIONS

The Turkish Treasury will tap its benchmark two-year March 5, 2014 fixed-coupon bond and its nine-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Jan 12, 2022.

TOFAS

The carmaker said its second quarter net profit fell 2.8 percent to 126.2 million lira ($71 million), exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 118.3 million lira.

POWER PRIVATISATIONS

The advertisement for the sale of three power distribution networks, setting bid deadlines for the three companies Akdeniz EDAS, Bogazici EDAS and Gediz EDAS, was published in the Official Gazette.

BASKENT DOGALGAZ PRIVATISATION

The Privatisation Administration has added the 20 percent of natural gas distributor Baskent Dogalgaz which was not slated for sale to the privatisation programme, the Official Gazette said.

