Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 9

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.7811 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from 1.7862 late on Wednesday.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark yield was unchanged at 7.71 percent on Wednesday. It fell as low as 7.47 percent earlier in the week as the downward trend in inflation, as predicted by the central bank, boosted confidence. Since the start of 2012, it has fallen around 400 basis points.

Istanbul’s main share index closed 0.37 percent down at 64,699 points, underperforming a 0.18 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after a drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for further policy easing, while Australia’s labour market improved. The new indicators were published against a backdrop of guarded investor optimism for decisive official action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

TURKMENISTAN PRESIDENT

President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov visits Istanbul and will hold talks with Turkish officials.

ISBANK

The lender will hold a news conference after the release of its second-quarter results (0600 GMT).

VAKIFBANK

The bank will announce its second-quarter results.

PETKIM

The petrochemicals company will release its second-quarter results.

