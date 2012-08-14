FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 14
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.7912 against the dollar at 0542 GMT, firming from 1.7950 late on Monday.

The two-year benchmark yield rose slightly on Monday to 7.88 percent, from Friday’s close of 7.84 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index rose 0.02 percent to 65,139.82, outperforming a fall of 0.59 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose as investors hunted for bargains while waiting for more economic figures from Europe and the United States later in the day. Recent data showed the euro zone’s debt woes were eroding business activity globally.

BOND AUCTION

The Treasury is due to sell a 13-month zero-coupon bond maturing on Sept 13, 2013.

GARANTI BANK

The lender is planning to issue $400 million of series 2012-A Turkish diversified payment rights notes on or around Aug. 23, 2012, according to a Moody’s release cited by IFR.

