Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 31

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8267 against the dollar at 0538 GMT, weakening from 1.8156 late on Wednesday before a public holiday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.64 on Wednesday, virtually unchanged from 7.63 percent on Tuesday.

Istanbul’s main share index rose 0.02 percent on Wednesday to 66,152.55 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell to four-week lows on Friday as investors cooled expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer any signal of a further monetary stimulus at a speech before fellow central bankers later in the day.

The annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering precedes the Fed’s Sept. 12-13 policy meeting, with market views mixed over whether the Fed would embark on an additional stimulus, and if so, whether it would be a forceful quantitative easing or something else.

TRADE DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release trade data for July, which was expected to show a deficit of $7.9 billion (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll of nine economists the data was expected to show a deficit of $7.9 billion.

DOGAN HOLDING

Media, energy and retail company Dogan Group returned to the black in the second quarter, posting a net profit of 29.7 million lira ($16.3 million), according to results published on Thursday.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier will release its second quarter results. In a Reuters poll, the airline was forecast to post a net profit of 140.4 million lira.

GARANTI BANK

The lender has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley for a series of investor meetings expected ahead of a Eurobond issue, bankers said.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)