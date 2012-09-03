Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 3

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8173 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, unchanged from 1.8176 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.62 percent on Friday, down from 7.64 percent on Wednesday before a public holiday.

Istanbul’s main share index rose 1.84 percent on Friday to 67,367.95 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched up on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus if needed, but gains were capped by weak economic indicators across the region and caution over U.S. data due later this week.

Bernanke stopped short of clearly signalling an imminent move last week, prompting investors to turn to reports from China to Australia that highlighted how the euro zone’s debt crisis has eroded growth and threatened further slowdowns.

INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce inflation data for August (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, consumer price inflation was expected to be 0.25 percent month-on-month and producer price inflation was seen at 0.50 percent.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, rose 0.85 percent month-on-month in August, while wholesale prices climbed 0.76 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday.

INCOME TAX LAW

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said a draft income tax law had been prepared and would be presented to Monday’s meeting of the Economic Coordination Board, but that it would not include new taxes or adjustments in tax levels, newspapers reported.

AUGUST EXPORTS

The Turkish Exporters Assembly said exports fell 4.6 percent year-on-year to $10.51 billion in August.

PMI

The latest HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Turkey will be announced (0700 GMT).

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines beat analysts’ forecasts in the second quarter, posting a net profit of 193.1 million lira ($105 mln) up from a 170 million lira loss in the same period a year earlier.

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker will manufacture 3,000 units of its new Cargo model from 2013 and will gradually raise its truck production to 20,000 units, its general manager Haydar Yenigun said.

GRAIN IMPORTS

Turkey has authorised the country’s state grain board TMO to import up to one million tonnes of wheat and 500,000 tonnes each of barley and corn customs duty free until May 31, 2014, the country’s Official Gazette said.

BORROWING PROGRAMME

Turkey’s Treasury said on Friday it planned to borrow 7.4 billion lira ($4.05 billion) from domestic markets in September against domestic debt redemptions of 7.9 billion lira.

AKBANK, MIZUHO IN COOPERATION DEAL

Akbank said it had signed a cooperation agreement with Japan’s Mizuho Corporate Bank on banking services, trade and other joint projects.

