Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 1

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.7970 against the dollar at 0538 GMT, little changed from 1.7969 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s new two-year benchmark bond ended flat at 7.56 percent on Friday and edged up to 7.58 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The main share index dipped 0.56 percent to 66,396.71 points on Friday, underperforming a 0.28 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro, oil and Asian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by uncertainty about Spain’s bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a slowdown in global growth, with data from Japan to China underscoring sluggish business activity. Several Asian markets are closed for holidays on Monday, including China, Hong Kong and South Korea, keeping trade subdued.

NATURAL GAS PRICE HIKE

Turkey has raised the consumer price of natural gas by 9.8 percent from Monday in line with increasing global energy costs, state energy company Botas announced. Retail electricity prices were set to be hiked on Monday

WEALTH TAX

Haberturk newspaper reported at the weekend that a new tax will be introduced on the wealthy in three stages, with a new income tax, the abolition of tax breaks and an increase in the sales tax on luxury goods.

TURKEY SIGNS DEAL ON $1 BLN LOAN TO EGYPT

Egypt signed a deal on Sunday to loan $1 billion from Turkey, half of the aid package Ankara promised Cairo earlier this month, Egypt’s state news agency reported. President Mohamed Mursi signed the loan agreement with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan after giving a speech at Turkey’s ruling AK Party conference.

OPENING OF PARLIAMENT

President Abdullah Gul to make speech at the opening of parliament.

EXPORT DATA

The Turkish Exporters’ Assembly will announce export data for September (0800 GMT)

ISTANBUL INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will announce September retail and wholesale price inflation data for the city.

DOGAN YAYIN

The media group said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange it and related companies had paid off debts of 480.5 million lira ($267 million) to the finance ministry.

DOGAN ENERJI EXTENDS ASYA AKARYAKIT DEAL

Dogan Holding says its unit Dogan Enerji Yatirimlari extends its exclusivity agreement with Asya Akaryakit until Oct. 12.

BILIM ILAC

The drug company’s general manager Erhan Bas said the company was not open to acquisition offers but that it may hold a public offering of its shares in the period ahead, Zaman newspaper reported.

