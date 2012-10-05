Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 5

ISTANBUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7979 against the dollar at 0533 GMT, little changed from 1.7985 late on Thursday when it recovered from early losses after Turkey said Syria had apologised for artillery shelling which killed five Turkish civilians.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.61 percent, down from its intraday high of 7.75 percent. It was virtually unchanged from a previous close at 7.58 percent.

The main share index closed 0.13 percent up at 66,909 points in line with a rise of 0.22 percent rise in the emerging markets index. Shares recovered from around a 1.7 percent drop in intraday trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose and the euro clung on to most of its overnight gains on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report, with positive sentiment sustained after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries. Growing appetite for riskier assets lifted the Australian dollar up 0.2 percent to $1.0267, off a one-month low of $1.0182 touched on Thursday.

SYRIA

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey would never want to start a war and parliament had authorised foreign deployment of troops as a deterrent after the fatal Syrian shelling of southeast Turkey.

Separately, the U.N. Security Council on Thursday condemned the shelling by Syrian armed forces, which killed five people and demanded that “such violations of international law stop immediately and are not repeated.”

AK PARTY LEADERSHIP

The ruling AK Party named former Islamist Numan Kurtulmus as a deputy party leader responsible for the economy on Thursday in a sign the party was seeking to woo more conservative voters.

UNREGISTERED ECONOMY

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will hold a news conference on an action plan to tackle the unregistered economy (0800 GMT).

HALKBANK

A secondary public offering (SPO) for a 20.8 percent stake in the state owned lender will be completed in one year, the Privatisation Administration said on Thursday.

POWER SECTOR PRIVATISATION TENDERS

Applications will be made for pre-qualification in the privatisation of the Gediz power distribution network in western Turkey’s Izmir region and final bids will be made for 17 hydroelectric power plants owned by the state electricity generation company EUAS.

FINANSBANK

The general manager of the lender, a unit of National Bank of Greece, said a secondary public offering was not currently on the bank’s agenda but that its offering plans would remain valid if conditions were right.

YAPI KREDI BANK

The lender applied to the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) to issue bills worth 150 million lira ($83 million) with a maturity of 172 days, it said on Thursday.

