Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 19

ISTANBUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7672 against the dollar by 0625 GMT, little changed from 1.7667 late on Monday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.76 percent on Monday in thin trading, down from Friday’s close at 5.78 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 0.22 percent at 77,907.51 points, in line with a fall of 0.32 percent in the global emerging markets index.

CENTRAL BANK MEETING

The central bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its rates decision (1200 GMT).

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The treasury will tap a two-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Jan. 7, 2015 and a 10-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Sept. 14, 2022.

PARLIAMENTARY MEETINGS

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to address his ruling AK Party in parliament. Opposition parties will also hold parliamentary meetings.

AVEA

Mobile phone company Avea, a unit of Turk Telekom , will hold a news conference on 2013 targets (0800 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)