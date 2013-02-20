Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 20

ISTANBUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7745 against the dollar by 0631 GMT, little changed from 1.7760 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.66 percent on Tuesday, down from Monday’s close of 5.76 percent, after touching a low of 5.64 percent after the rate announcement, a tick away from a record low.

Istanbul’s main share index closed up 0.47 percent at 78,274.87 points, slightly outperforming a rise of 0.05 percent in the global emerging markets index.

SUKUK ISSUE

The government sold lira-denominated sukuk Islamic bonds worth 1.52 billion lira ($860 million) after investors bid 1.72 billion lira worth of the paper, the treasury said on Tuesday.

DEBT STOCK

The treasury will announce central government gross debt stock data for January (1500 GMT).

ERDEMIR

Turkey’s biggest steel maker posted a 58 percent drop in 2012 net profit on Tuesday to 424.2 million lira ($240 million).

DOGAN YAYIN

The media group bought a 22 percent stake in its publishing unit, Dogan Gazetecilik, owned by Deutsche Bank for $122.3 million, the company said.

TRAKYA CAM

The glass maker said it had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy Germany’s Fritz Holding, which makes glass coating and molded parts for the automotive industry.

BOURSE ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Stock Exchange is to come together with local gold and derivatives exchanges in April as part of plans to make the Turkish capital a regional financial centre, a senior official said on Tuesday.

TURKEY, ISRAEL TIES

An Israeli firm has supplied Turkey with military equipment in the first such reported deal since the two nations froze ties over the 2010 killing of nine Turks aboard a Gaza-bound aid ship, Turkish government sources said on Monday.

