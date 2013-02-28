Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 28

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7980 against the dollar by 0657 GMT, firming from 1.8002 late on Wednesday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.70 percent, unchanged from Tuesday.
The main share index rose 0.84 percent to 78,166.
The Turkish Statistics Institute is due to release data on the trade balance at 0800 GMT.
The Privatisation Administration late on Wednesday approved applications by companies interested in bidding for four power-distribution networks in a tender expected next week.
Coke’s Turkish unit has begun work on a foreign bond issue worth $300 million, according to a stock-exchange filing late on Wednesday.
Builder IC Ictas can raise financing of $2.4 billion from seven Turkish banks and begin construction on a third bridge across the Bosphorous Strait by May, Chairman Ibrahim Cecen said, according to Hurriyet newspaper.
IC Ictas and Italian construction firm Astaldi had previously made the top bild in a canceled tender for the project.
