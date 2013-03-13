Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 13

ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8030 against the dollar by 0631 GMT, little changed from 1.8025 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.81 percent on Tuesday, down from 5.82 percent a day earlier.

Istanbul’s main share index closed up 0.27 percent at 83,347.54 points, slightly outperforming a fall of 0.5 percent in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday on investor concerns that the recent rally in global equities was running out of steam, while sterling clawed its way off lows but remained vulnerable after weak UK data fed fears of a triple-dip recession.

Sentiment toward riskier assets was not completely soured, however, with oil and copper clinging on to gains while gold struggled to extend its climb.

C. BANK GOVERNOR

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci to speak at Vodafone’s CEO Club (0630 GMT).

GALATASARAY

Galatasaray beat Schalke 04 3-2 to advance to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

(Writing by Daren Butler)