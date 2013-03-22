FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 22
March 22, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.8170 against the dollar at 0711 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.8153 late on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year bond closed at 6.15 percent on Thursday, down from 6.18 percent on Wednesday.

Istanbul’s main share index closed up 0.26 percent at 82,373.94 points, outperforming a fall of 0.33 percent in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hovered near 2013 lows and gold stayed close to a one-month high on Friday as Cyprus scrambled to find a solution to its funding crisis and concern over the health of the euro zone mounted. European markets were seen carrying over Asia’s cautious tone, with financial spreadbetters predicting London’s FTSE 100, Paris’s CAC-40 and Frankfurt’s DAX to open down as much as 0.2 percent. U.S. stock futures were flat to point to a subdued Wall Street start.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank to release capacity utilisation data for March (1230 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank to release manufacturing confidence index data for March (1230 GMT).

ANADOLU EFES

The beermaker said net profit rose 78 percent to 606.9 million lira ($334 million) last year, while sales climbed 35 percent to 6.4 billion lira.

AKBNANK

The bank said it had secured $1.4 billion of syndicated loans made up of euro and dollar tranches.

FINANSBANK

The lender said it had decided to issue up to $750 million worth of debt over the next year for sale to foreign investors.

SISECAM

The glassmaker mandates four banks for the issue of foreign currency bonds.

