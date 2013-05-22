Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 22

ISTANBUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8430 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, stronger than 1.8489 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond rose to 5.01 percent on Tuesday from 4.94 percent at the opening.

The main share index rose 1.14 percent to 91,190.82 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street with Japan’s Nikkei reaching a 5-1/2 year high, while the yen took a defensive stance ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy meeting. Investors took heart after two senior Federal Reserve officials dampened market speculation that the U.S. central bank might start tapering its stimulus programme this year.

WEALTH AMNESTY

The Turkish parliament approved on Tuesday a “wealth amnesty” law aimed at luring back funds held abroad by affluent Turks without punitive taxes and fines.

ALCOHOL ADVERTISING

Parliament’s planning and budget commission approves a draft law putting strict curbs on the advertising and marketing of alcoholic drinks.

DOGUS OTOMOTIV

The automotive distributor says it decides to set up a coming to sell Volkswagen and Audi vehicles in Iraq. 

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)