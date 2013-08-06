Turkey - Factors to Watch on August 6

ISTANBUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira firmed to 1.9299 against the dollar by 0530 GMT from 1.9333 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year bond edged up to 8.92 percent on Monday from 8.91 percent at the end of last week in quiet trade ahead of an extended holiday starting on Wednesday afternoon to mark the end of Ramadan.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.35 percent to 74,290.06 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar extended losses against the yen into a third day on Tuesday as markets questioned their expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus as soon as next month, putting Japanese shares on the defensive. Asian shares outside of Japan hit a two-week low and headed for their first loss in four days, as disappointing first-half earnings from HSBC dragged Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index sharply lower.

C.BANK ON INFLATION

The central bank will issue its regular monthly statement on price developments after the statistics institute released inflation data on Monday showing consumer prices rose 0.31 percent month-on-month in July.

TOFAS

The carmaker posted a net profit of 109.2 million lira ($57 million) in the second quarter, down 12.4 percent from a year earlier and below a Reuters poll forecast of 126.5 million lira.

CASH BALANCE

The treasury will announce cash balance data for July (1430 GMT).

VAKIFBANK

The bank was expected to announce its second-quarter results.

REAL EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE

The central bank was to announce the real effective exchange rate for July (1130 GMT).

(Writing by Daren Butler)