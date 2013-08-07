Turkey - Factors to Watch on August 7

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira traded at to 1.9281 against the dollar by 0545 GMT from 1.9269 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year bond closed at 8.96 percent from 8.92 percent on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index fell 0.35 percent to 74,032 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell to their lowest in a month following a second day of losses on Wall Street and amid uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its stimulus programme. Investors keen for clarity on the timing of the Fed’s plan were disappointed after comments from two top Federal Reserve officials shed no new light.

The dollar index held near a one-week low, and the euro, while a touch softer on the day, remained near a one-week high. Commodities struggled in dull summer trade, with gold extending losses to fall to three-week low. U.S. crude was little changed near $105 a barrel.

EID AL-FITR HOLIDAY

Markets close at midday on Wednesday and stay shut on Thursday and Friday to mark the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

VAKIFBANK

The state-run lender said late on Tuesday its net profit rose 35 percent to 382 million lira, beating a forecast of 345 million lira in a Reuters poll.

ZIRAAT BANK

The unlisted state lender said late on Tuesday its net profit rose 41 percent in the first six months of the year to 1.794 billion lira.

KOC HOLDING

The government may cancel a contract to build develop a warship won by Koc, Turkey’s biggest company, following a report by the prime minister’s inspection office said it was not in the public interest, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

FENERBAHCE

The 27-times premier league champions Fenerbahce advanced in the Champions League in a match late on Tuesday after beating Salzburg 3-1. The Istanbul club, which still faces possible expulsion from the competition by UEFA in a match-fixing case, reached the playoff 4-2 on aggregate.

ISBANK

French bank Societe Generale said in a research note that it had cut its rating on Isbank, Turkey’s largest listed bank, to “sell” from “hold.”

CASH BALANCE

The Treasury said late on Tuesday the country had posted a cash deficit of 14.5 billion lira in July, compared with 294 million lira in June. The primary cash deficit last month was 12.2 billion lira.

