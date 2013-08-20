Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 20

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.9540 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, weakening from 1.9504 late on Monday.

The yield on the 10-year bond closed at 9.38 percent on Monday, up from Friday’s close at 9.25 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 2.55 percent at 72,382.71, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which was down 1.42 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries to two-year highs. Minutes from the U.S. central bank’s last policy meeting will be released on Wednesday and could provide investors with fresh clues on when the Fed plans to taper its monthly $85 billion in asset purchases, which many believe could begin next month.

INTEREST RATES

Turkey’s central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold when it meets on Tuesday, on concern that another rate hike to prevent the lira from weakening too sharply would stifle economic growth. The monetary policy committee will announce its decision at 2 pm (1100 GMT).

DEBT STOCK

The treasury will release central government debt stock data for July (1400 GMT).

TURKCELL

The company said Ahmet Akca had been appointed as management board chairman and that its second-quarter results will be announced on Aug. 22.

SERBIA‘S TELEKOM

Turkish companies Sabanci Holding and Dogus Holding have expressed interest in buying a stake in Telekom Srbija, Serbian Trade and Telecommunications Minister Rasim Ljajic said in a statement on Monday.

ALTINYILDIZ

The textiles and clothing company said it had mandated Ak Investment for the issue of 250 million lira ($128 million) worth of up to three-years maturity domestic debt.

PEGASUS

The airline said its second-quarter consolidated net profit rose 50 percent to 53.3 million lira ($27 million).

