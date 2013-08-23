Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 23

ISTANBUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.9880 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, off a record low level of 1.9933 overnight.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to above 10 percent, closing at 10.01 percent on Thursday from 9.70 percent on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index ended down 2.02 percent at 68,300.05 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which was down 0.12 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded on Friday as economic data suggesting the global economy is expanding took the edge off persistent fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely start withdrawing stimulus next month. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1 percent, bouncing decisively off a six-week low touched on Thursday.

FOREIGN VISITORS

The tourism ministry will release data on foreign visitors for July (0800).

TURKCELL

Turkey’s largest mobile phone company said second-quarter net profit rose 4 percent to 556 million lira ($279 million) while group revenues rose 11 percent to 2.855 billion lira.

KOC HOLDING

The conglomerate said net profit rose 20 percent to 586.4 million lira in the second quarter, while sales dipped 3 percent to 15.9 billion lira.

MIGROS

The retailer posted a loss of 160.8 million lira in the second quarter, slightly higher than a forecast 156 million lira loss.

TEKFEN

The construction company announced a net loss of 141.3 million lira in the second quarter, compared with forecasts of a 29 million lira net profit. Sales fell 6.6 percent to 906 million lira.

BIM

The discount retailer was expected to release its second-quarter results.

TURK EKONOMI BANKASI

The bank said it had secured a syndicated loan in two tranches of 310 million euro and $140 million at a total cost of LIBOR/EURIBOR +0.75 percent.

