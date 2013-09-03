Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 3

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 2.0200 against the dollar at 0445 GMT, firming from 2.0175 late on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index closed up 3.24 percent at 68,545.38 points on Monday, outperforming emerging markets peers. It touched a 12-month low of 65,452.40 points on Wednesday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 10.04 percent at Monday’s close from 10.28 percent at Thursday‘s.
Upbeat factory data from around the globe powered Asian markets on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on Syria.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7 percent, building on Monday’s 1.2 percent rise and on track for a fourth day of gains.
Turkey’s central bank will hold a minimum $100 million forex selling auction.
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data for August (0700 GMT)
Turkey’s Dogan Group submitted a $742 million bid to Cukurova Holding for a 53 percent stake in Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk. Turk Telekom is also interested in the stake.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ece Toksabay)