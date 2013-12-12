FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 12
#Intel
December 12, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was steady at 2.0410 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, compared with 2.0417 late on Wednesday.

In thin trading, the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 9.5 percent on Wednesday from 9.42 percent.

The main stock index closed down 0.42 percent at 73,803 points, outperforming a 0.87 percent fall in the wider emerging market.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy.

ASELSAN

Turkey’s largest defence firm opened a plant costing $44 million in Kazakhstan, together with Kazakhstan Engineering, to produce electro-optical products. It will hold a secondary public offering in 2014, newspapers reported.

TURK TELEKOM

Turk Telekom signed a $100 million 8-year loan deal with the European Investment Bank to finance investments, with a grace period of 3 years.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
