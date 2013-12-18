FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 18
#Intel
December 18, 2013

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.0386 against the dollar at 0626 GMT, firming slightly from 2.0407 late on Tuesday.

The main stock index closed down 5.21 percent at 70,946 points, sharply underperforming a 0.12 percent rise in the wider emerging markets index.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 9.63 percent in thin trade from 9.45 percent on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares tiptoed higher on Wednesday as investors waited to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin unwinding its stimulus campaign, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years.

CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION

Turkish police detained sons of three ministers along with some prominent businessmen in a corruption inquiry on Tuesday, state officials said, in what was widely seen as a challenge to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan by a powerful Islamic cleric. Turkish media said the number of detainees rose to 64, including business figures close to Erdogan and Halkbank general manager Suleyman Aslan.

ANADOLU EFES

Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes decided to stop beer production in its facility in Rostov as of 2014’s first quarter, which makes up 5 percent of its total production in Russia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

