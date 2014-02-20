Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 20

ISTANBUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira traded at 2.2135 against the dollar by 0618 GMT from 2.1856 late on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 0.55 percent at 63,382.13 points, underperforming the wider emerging markets index, which was flat.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 10.38 percent from 10.27 percent on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday and the yen firmed as a survey painted a grim picture of China’s manufacturing sector, heightening uncertainty about the outlook for the region’s economic powerhouse.

TURKCELL

Turkey’s biggest mobile operator Turkcell said late on Wednesday it posted a net profit of 2.326 billion lira ($1.05 billion) in 2014, up 12 percent from a year ago. Its net profit was also up 10 percent to 505 million lira in the fourth quarter.

TUPRAS

Turkey’s sole oil refiner posted a 18 percent fall in its net profit to 1.197 billion lira in 2014, while its sales fell 3 percent to 41.8 billion lira, it said late on Wednesday. Analysts blamed low margins and a competition board fine for the fall.

