FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 11
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira traded at 2.2188 against the dollar at 0649 GMT, easing from 2.205 late on Monday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 10.9 percent from 10.71 percent on Friday. The main Istanbul share index fell 0.58 percent to 62,731.5.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets steadied but uncertainty about the true state of China’s economy kept commodity prices restrained. Most regional share indices rose, and the U.S. dollar was barely changed against a basket of major currencies.

KARSAN

The automaker is among the six finalists for a state-run project to build Turkey’s first electric car, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.