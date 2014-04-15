Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 15

ISTANBUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.1215 against the dollar by 0539 GMT, little changed from Monday’s 2.1203.

The two-year benchmark yield rose to 10.03 percent on Monday from 9.94 percent on Friday. The benchmark stock index rose 1.43 percent to 73,774.9 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares followed Wall Street’s rebounds after U.S. data showed better retail sales, and the dollar held its ground against the euro. Tensions between Ukraine and oil producer Russia propped up commodities like nickel and crude and reduced demand for riskier emerging-market assets.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release unemployment figures for the December-to-February period.

BUDGET BALANCE

The Finance Ministry is due to release March budget figures.

DOGAN HOLDING AND DOGAN YAYIN HOLDING

Dogan Holding said in a stock-exchange filing late on Monday that it will merge with its main publishing unit Dogan Yayin Holding, following a board decision.

ECZACIBASI YATIRIM

Ipek Kagit, the paper products unit of Ezacibasi Group, plans a 300 million lira investment, including factories in Kazakhstan and western Turkey, with international financing to expand its regional role, Ipek Kagit Chief Executive Sertac Nisli said late on Monday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.1129 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)