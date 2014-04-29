Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 29

ISTANBUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira traded at 2.1290 against the dollar at 0533 GMT, little changed from 2.1269 late on Monday.

The Istanbul stock market closed up 1.41 percent at 72,398.54 points on Monday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady at 9.87 percent on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Tuesday after Wall Street notched up a late rally, but conviction was sorely lacking with Tokyo shut for a holiday and plenty of major events looming later in the week. Australian stocks rose 0.3 percent ahead of what is expected to be another round of record profit results by the country’s major banks.

TOURISM REVENUES

The statistics institute will announce tourism revenues for the first quarter (0700 GMT).

IMF REPORT PRESENTATION

The IMF’s 2014 Spring Regional Economic Issues report on the outlook and risks for Central and Eastern Europe will be launched in Istanbul (1000 GMT).

HALKBANK

The lender’s net profit fell 26 percent in the first quarter to 530.4 million lira ($250 million), the bank said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 514.4 million lira.

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker’s net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 202.5 million lira ($95.3 million), its results showed, far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 84.4 million lira.

PETKIM

The petrochemical company posted a net profit of 37.3 million lira ($17.6 million) in the first quarter, its results showed, surging from a year earlier and far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 15.6 million.

GARANTI BANK

The lender is expected to release its first-quarter results after the market close.

