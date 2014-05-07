Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 7

ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira traded at 2.0930 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, slightly weaker than 2.0913 late on Tuesday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.36 percent on Tuesday from Monday’s close of 9.48 percent. The main share index rose 0.57 percent to finish at 75,190.31.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell to a one-month low and the safe-haven yen climbed against the dollar as an increased possibility Ukraine may slip into civil war dampened risk sentiment. Investors were also waiting for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony later in the day.

Oil edged up after crude stocks decreased, defying expectations for a rise, with geopolitical risks helping put a floor under prices.

VAKIFBANK

The state-run lender is due to release its first-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

BANK ASYA

The participation bank’s first-quarter net income fell 9 percent to 40.8 million lira, a stock-exchange filing late on Tuesday showed. Bank Asya officials will hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the results.

ECONOMIC SUMMIT

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to speak at the FT Turkey Summit.

ULKER

The foodmaker posted a 13 percent rise in its first-quarter net to 51.3 million lira, according to a balance sheet posted late on Tuesday. Sales increased 11 percent to 792.5 million lira.

VESTEL

The electronics manufacturer posted first-quarter profit of 48.8 million lira versus a loss of 1.1 million lira in the same period a year ago, according to a filing late on Tuesday. Sales rose 34 percent to 1.7 billion lira, it said.

PARSAN

The automotive-parts maker plans to open one of Europe’s top three factories at a cost of 160 million euro ($223 million) in the northwestern city of Kocaeli, Milliyet newspaper said, citing Deputy Chairman Adnan Ignebekcili.

