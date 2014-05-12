Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 12

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira traded at 2.0783 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, little changed from 2.0812 late on Friday. The lira hit its strongest level since Dec. 25 on Thursday.

Turkey’s 2-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.16 percent on Friday from 9.08 percent on Thursday.

The main Turkish stock index dipped 0.29 percent to 75,562.95 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares began the week on a cautious note on Monday as investors braced for a possible escalation in East-West tensions after anti-Kiev rebels declared victory in a referendum on self-rule in eastern Ukraine. Organisers of the weekend referendum said nearly 90 percent had voted in favour, possibly opening the way for the region to break away from Kiev in a conflict increasingly out of control.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The airline posted a much deeper first quarter loss than expected on Friday despite rising sales, as it battles tough competition from low-cost competitors. Its net loss widened to 226.3 million lira ($110 million), ten times the loss of a year ago and almost double the 119.4 million lira forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

ERDOGAN

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan heckled the head of the country’s bar association on Saturday, accusing him of rudeness for speaking critically of the government at a judicial ceremony before storming out of the hall.

DOGAN YAYIN HOLDING

The media group posted a loss of 64.2 million lira ($30.9 million) in the first quarter, reflecting a fall in advertising revenues and a rise in financing and sales costs. Sales fell 4 percent to 587.6 million lira.

SISECAM

The glassmaker posted a 54 percent increase in net profit to 132.8 million lira, whiles sales jumped 30 percent to 1.64 billion lira.

AL BARAKA TURK

The Islamic lender’s unconsolidated net profit rose 15 percent to 61.6 million lira in the first quarter.

