Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 14

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira traded at 2.0655 against the dollar by 0457 GMT, little changed from 2.0685 late on Tuesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.46 percent on Tuesday from Monday’s 9.56 percent.

The main stock index closed down 0.21 at 75,776.49.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares flirted with three-week highs on Wednesday, while the euro wobbled close to five-week lows on heightened speculation of more European Central Bank stimulus next month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS added 0.4 percent after hitting its highest level since April 23.

The euro last traded at $1.3713, up about 0.1 percent on the day, after it dropped as low as $1.3688 on Tuesday. A break below the April 4 trough of $1.3672 would take the single currency back to levels not seen since late February.

MINE DISASTER

An explosion and fire in a coal mine in western Turkey killed at least 151 miners and trapped hundreds more on Tuesday, with the death toll expected to rise in the country’s worst mining accident for more than two decades.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS said on Tuesday its passenger numbers increased by 19.3 percent to 16.6 million people in the first four months of the year.

