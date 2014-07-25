Turkey - Factors to Watch on July 25

ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira traded at 2.0940 against the dollar at 0542 GMT, weakening slightly from 2.0902 late on Thursday.

The main stock index rose 1.17 percent at 83,824.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 8.76 percent from 8.86 percent on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell after three-year highs earlier this week after a mostly flat day on Wall Street, yet upbeat U.S. employment data underpinned sentiment. Ongoing unrest in the Middle East and Ukraine continued to keep investors on alert. Gold was steady, and U.S. crude edged down.

GARANTI

The lender saw net profit of 810.4 million lira in the second quarter, beating a Reuters poll, its balance sheet showed late on Thursday.

YAPI KREDI

The lender owned by Italy’s UniCredit and Turkey’s Koc Holding saw a fall of 31 percent in its second-quarter net income to 428.2 million lira.

It also said it has mandated to issue lira-denominated bonds worth up to 10 billion lira.

HALKBANK

The state-controlled lender saw a fall in net profit in the second quarter to 632.2 million lira, but beat a Reuters forecast of 582 million lira, according to a filing late on Thursday.

ARCELIK

Europe’s third-biggest white-goods maker late on Thursday posted net profit of 161.2 million lira in the second quarter on sales of 3.08 billion lira.

