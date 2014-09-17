Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 17

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira firmed 2.2059 against the dollar by 0558 GMT from 2.214 late on Tuesday.

The main share index rose 0.91 percent to 78,634.55 on Tuesday and the benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 9.21 percent from a previous close of 9.27 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose after Wall Street rebounded on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain a pledge on low rates, prompting a dip in the dollar.

Reports China’s central bank would provide short-term funding to the country’s top five banks boosted commodities, with copper and gold firming. But oil eased amid speculation of a supply cut from OPEC.

TURK TELEKOM

The Competition Board is examining the telecommunications company’s new corporate structure as it prepares to merge with its Internet service provider TTNET to boost profitability amid questions that could violate net neutrality principles, Hurriyet newspaper said, without citing its sources.

IS BANK

Turkey’s biggest listed lender has signed a syndicated loan worth $326 million and 756 million euro, it said in a filing late on Tuesday.

ZIRAAT BANK

The New York branch of state-run Ziraat, Turkey’s biggest lender, is subject to an “enforcement action” with the U.S. Federal Reserve and is subject to inspections for up to two years to ensure it is complying with anti-money laundering rules, Hurriyet said.

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

The Environment and Urbanisation Ministry is preparing legislation to tighten regulations for the construction business, which could result in 30 percent of contractors losing their licences, Hurriyet reported.

