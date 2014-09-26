Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 26

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira eased to 2.2640 against the dollar by 0542 GMT from 2.2600 late on Thursday.

Istanbul’s main share index fell 0.8 percent to 74,500 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9.53 percent from 9.52 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were poised to end the week on a sour note after a steep drop on Wall Street. The dollar steadied close to multi-year highs, on track for its 11th successive weekly rise. Oil was down as hefty supplies offset concerns that rising tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supply. Spot gold was steady.

CENTRAL BANK MEETING

The Central Bank will hold a meeting with economists (0700 GMT).

CLASHES IN NORTHERN SYRIA

Kurdish forces pushed back an advance by Islamic State fighters towards a strategic town on the Turkish border and appealed for U.S.-led air strikes to target the insurgents’ tanks and heavy armaments.

SIKORSKY PRODUCTION

Sikorsky Aircraft may use Turkey as a production centre to export to the Middle East and Africa, Anand Stanley, vice president for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa said, according to Milliyet newspaper.

BESIKTAS

The Istanbul club is among seven who are being investigated for possible breaches of financial fair play regulations, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

