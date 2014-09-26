Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 26

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira eased to 2.2640 against the dollar by 0542 GMT from 2.2600 late on Thursday.
Istanbul’s main share index fell 0.8 percent to 74,500 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9.53 percent from 9.52 percent.
Asian shares were poised to end the week on a sour note after a steep drop on Wall Street. The dollar steadied close to multi-year highs, on track for its 11th successive weekly rise. Oil was down as hefty supplies offset concerns that rising tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supply. Spot gold was steady.
The Central Bank will hold a meeting with economists (0700 GMT).
Kurdish forces pushed back an advance by Islamic State fighters towards a strategic town on the Turkish border and appealed for U.S.-led air strikes to target the insurgents’ tanks and heavy armaments.
Sikorsky Aircraft may use Turkey as a production centre to export to the Middle East and Africa, Anand Stanley, vice president for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa said, according to Milliyet newspaper.
The Istanbul club is among seven who are being investigated for possible breaches of financial fair play regulations, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Thursday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)