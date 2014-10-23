Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 23

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira traded at 2.2472 at 0545 GMT from 2.2455 late on Tuesday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.90 percent from 8.83 percent.

The main share index rose 0.56 percent to 78,080.78.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares sagged after a retreat on Wall Street and falling crude oil prices rekindled investor anxiety over slowing global growth.

CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY

The bank is expected to leave its policy rates unchanged at 8.25 percent at its October meeting on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of 15 institutions.

SYRIA CRISIS

Iraqi Kurdish lawmakers approved a plan to send fighters to the Syrian town of Kobani to relieve fellow Kurds under attack by Islamic State militants, marking the semi-autonomous region’s first military foray into Syria’s war.

The United States conducted further air strikes against Islamic State forces on Tuesday and Wednesday, targeting the militant group near Iraq’s Mosul Dam and the Syrian border town of Kobani, according to U.S. Central Command.

TURK TELEKOM

The landline operator’s net profit jumped 35 percent in the third quarter to 318.6 million lira, after financing costs declined, on sales that were flat at 3.51 billion lira.

TAV HOLDING

The airport builder and operator is close to buying a 40 percent stake in Sabiha Gokcen Airport, located on Istanbul’s Asian side, that now belongs to closely held Limak, Zaman newspaper reported, citing Chairman Hamdi Akin.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Chairman Hamdi Topcu said the flag carrier will expand its presence in Latin America, with flights to Mexico City, Caracas and Havana, according to Dunya newspaper.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)