Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 24

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.5475 against the dollar at 0648 GMT, little changed from 2.5478 late on Monday.

The main share index rose 1.5 percent to 83,741.99 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 8.10 percent on Monday, compared with 8.11 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher against a basket of currencies, but remained well off recent highs as investors bet the Federal Reserve will stay its hand on hiking interest rates in the months ahead. The weaker dollar bolstered U.S. crude, but oil futures still pared most profits from the previous session.

Asian shares wobbled after a measure of Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an 11-month low, pointing up weakness in the economy.

ISBANK

Adnan Bali, the chief executive of Isbank, said late on Monday Turkey’s biggest listed lender was not involved in partisan politics and criticised media reports raising questions about its shareholder structure and the bank’s establishment in 1924.

Isbank shares declined last month when unconfirmed reports said the banking watchdog could take action against the Istanbul-based lender.

ERDOGAN‘S TIES WITH GOVERNMENT

Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc late on Monday denied he intended any disrespect towards President Tayyip Erdogan when he raised questions over the latter’s criticism of government policy. Arinc said the government needed to work harder to better inform Erdogan.

VESTEL

The European Union and Taiwan have said a bid by Turkish appliance manufacturer Vestel to get Ankara to impose emergency import tariffs on mobile phones would probably be illegal if it is approved.

FINANSBANK

Finansbank’s owner National Bank late on Monday reported a loss in the third quarter as increased provisions for bad debt offset profit at its Turkish unit.

