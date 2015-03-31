Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 31

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira weakened slightly to 2.6105 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, from 2.6006 late on Monday.
The main share index rose 1.59 percent to 82,184.02 points on Monday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 8.44 percent at Monday’s spot close and dipped to 8.41 percent in Tuesday-dated trade.
Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street and steps by China to shore up its economy boosted risk appetite, while Greek debt worries again haunted the sagging euro. Spreadbetters expected European shares to pull back slightly after Monday’s rise.
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, GDP was expected to grow 2 percent in the fourth quarter and 2.7 percent in 2014.
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release trade data for February (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll it was forecast to show a deficit of $4.62 billion.
The treasury will release its monthly domestic debt borrowing programme (1430 GMT).
The treasury will release its end-2014 debt stock data (0900 GMT).
The Istanbul stock exchange will hold its general meeting (1100 GMT).
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)