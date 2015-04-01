Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 1

ISTANBUL, April 1(Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira firmed slightly to 2.5920 against the dollar by 0450 GMT, from 2.6009 late on Tuesday.

The main share index closed down 1.63 percent at 80,846.03 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 8.40 percent at Tuesday’s spot close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks sagged on Wednesday, taking their lead from weaker U.S. shares, while the dollar slid against the yen as Tokyo’s Nikkei recoiled in volatile trade. The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.0773, pulling back from an 11-day low of $1.0713 as the dollar floundered.

EXPORTS

The Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) will release March export figures at 0800 GMT. Exports fell 13 percent year-on-year in February to $10.495 billion.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release inflation data for Turkey’s largest city.

POWER OUTAGES

Power is restored to most of the country after a major outage hit cities and provinces on Tuesday, including the capital Ankara and Istanbul. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said the causes are being investigated.

BORSA ISTANBUL

Borsa Istanbul elected a U.S.-educated economist and finance professor, Talat Ulussever, as its next chairman on Tuesday, as Turkey’s sole stock exchange gears up for a 2016 public offering.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Nick Tattersall)