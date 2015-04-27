Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 27

ANKARA, April 27 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira firmed to 2.7225 by 0545 GMT against the dollar, after trading at an all time record weakest of 2.7425 on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 2.11 percent to 85,551.31 points on Friday, carrying its weekly gain to almost 4 percent.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended trade at 9.28 percent on Friday, rising from 8.89 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares scaled seven-year highs following stellar earnings from a few U.S. hi-tech giants, but investors were cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week in the U.S. and Japan and on deadlock in creditors’ talks with Greece.

HIGHWAY TENDER

Turkey postponed two highway construction tenders to as late as July from May, part of a billion-dollar North Marmara Highway Project that includes a third bridge across the Bosphorus.

TURKISH AIRLINES

A Turkish Airlines flight from Milan to Istanbul made an emergency landing at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport on Saturday, after its engine caught fire, the latest in a series of such incidents that have forced the carrier to divert or recall flights.

GDP GROWTH

Turkey has the potential for gross domestic product growth of around 6-7 percent annually, and should aim to become one of the world’s ten biggest economies by its centenary in 2023, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

AKBANK

Lender Akbank reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday. Its net profit was 731.8 million lira ($268.85 million), versus 651 million liras in the same period last year.