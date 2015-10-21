FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey - Factors to watch on Oct 21
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 21, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey - Factors to watch on Oct 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.9007 against the dollar at 0514 GMT, weakening slightly from 2.8965 late on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.96 percent on Tuesday to 80,496.48 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 10.02 percent at the end of spot trade on Tuesday and stood at 9.91 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eked out cautious gains on Wednesday as concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while investors counted down to the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later in the week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.8 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.6 percent.

CENTRAL BANK MEETING

The central bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates (1100 GMT). In a Reuters poll of 15 economists, all participants forecast the bank would leave key interest rates unchanged.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecommunications company had a loss of 493.4 million lira ($170 million) in the third quarter, due to high financial costs, having posted a net profit of 318.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.