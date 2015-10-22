Turkey - Factors to watch on Oct 22

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 2.8950 against the dollar at 0507 GMT, little changed from 2.8965 late on Wednesday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.91 percent on Wednesday to 79,765.28 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 10.00 percent at the end of spot trade on Wednesday and stood at 10.01 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after a sharp fall in mainland Chinese shares rekindled worries about the health of China’s economy, while investors awaited word from the European Central Bank on its plans regarding additional stimulus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , and Japan’s Nikkei pared earlier losses.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release data on consumer confidence in October (0700 GMT).

FITCH CONFERENCE

Ratings agency Fitch will hold its annual conference on Turkey (0530 GMT).

Ratings agency Fitch will hold its annual conference on Turkey (0530 GMT).

(Editing by Daren Butler)