Turkey - Factors to watch on Oct 26

ANKARA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.9010 against the dollar at 0446 GMT, weakening from 2.8840 late on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.16 percent on Friday to 80,124.84 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 9.69 percent at the end of spot trade on Friday and stood at 9.75 percent in Monday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks on Monday were close to wiping out all their losses since China’s shock currency devaluation in August, as global equities rallied after the Chinese central bank cut rates and U.S. tech giants provided upbeat earnings guidance. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to refrain from raising rates at its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SYRIA

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Kurdish groups on Saturday of trying to grab control of northern Syria, saying Ankara would not allow this to happen. Erdogan also blasted Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for hosting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad earlier this week, in comments that were his most critical yet towards his Russian counterpart.

ISLAMIC STATE

Two Turkish policemen and four Islamic State militants were killed in a dawn police raid on a suspected house in Turkey’s southeast, security sources said.

