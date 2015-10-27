Turkey - Factors to watch on Oct 27

ANKARA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 2.8949 against the dollar at 0517 GMT, from a close of 2.8909 on Monday.
The main BIST 100 share index fell 1 percent on Monday to 79,262.26 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 9.78 percent at the end of trade on Monday.
Asian share markets swung lower on Tuesday after a four-week romp higher ran out of puff and investors took cover ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan later in the week.
Turkey’s largest fixed-line operator, Turk Telekom , is talking to banks to raise a loan worth up to $500 million, which it plans to close before year-end, banking sources said on Monday.
The Turkish government has hired an international law firm to investigate the worldwide activities of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen’s Hizmet (Service) Movement, President Tayyip Erdogan’s ally-turned-arch rival.
Turkish lender Akbank on Monday posted an 8.7 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 671.65 million lira ($233 million) as operating costs rose, it said in a statement.
