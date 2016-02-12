Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 12

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.9350 against the dollar at 0600 GMT, weakening from 2.9261 late on Thursday.

The main share index fell 0.94 percent to 70,942 points on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 10.75 percent at the spot close on Thursday and was at 10.78 percent in Friday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Friday as mounting concerns about the health of European banks further threatened a global economic outlook already under strain from falling oil prices and slowdown in China and other emerging markets. The prices of yen, gold and liquid government bonds of favoured countries soared as investors rushed to traditional safe-haven assets.

SYRIA

Major powers agreed on Friday to a cessation of hostilities in Syria set to begin in a week and to provide rapid humanitarian access to besieged Syrian towns, but failed to secure a complete ceasefire or an end to Russian bombing.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecoms company posted a profit of 907.4 million lira ($309 million) in 2015, down 55 percent from a year earlier, the company said late on Thursday.

It will hold a news conference (0700 GMT).

VAKIFBANK

The state-run said on Thursday its 2015 net profit rose 10 percent to 1.93 billion lira ($660 million).

TURK TRAKTOR

The agricultural machinery manufacturer posted a net profit of 256.8 million lira ($88 million) in 2015, down from 261.1 million a year earlier.

It will hold a news conference (0800 GMT)

SINPAS GYO

The real estate investment trust will hold a news conference (0800 GMT).

