Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 19

ISTANBUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.9686 against the dollar at 0620 GMT, easing from 2.9606 late on Thursday.

The main share index rose 0.88 percent to 73,446 points on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 10.91 percent at the spot close on Thursday and was at 10.93 percent in Friday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped from near three-week highs on Friday as a rally in oil prices reversed and investors remained cautious about the outlook for the global economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 percent, but gains in previous sessions left it up 4 percent for the week.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release consumer confidence data for February (0800 GMT).

SHELLING IN NORTHERN SYRIA

Turkey’s military shelled positions of the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria on Thursday in response to cross-border fire, a Turkish security source said.

EU SPECIAL MEETING

The European Union will hold a special meeting with Turkish leaders on the migration crisis at the beginning of March, European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters during an EU summit in Brussels on Friday.

TURKCELL RESULTS

Turkey’s biggest mobile operator Turkcell posted a 10.7 percent increase in its annual net profit to 2.07 billion lira ($698.10 million) in 2015.

($1 = 2.9317 liras) (Reporting by Daren Butler)