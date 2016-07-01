Turkey - Factors to Watch on July 1

ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira traded at 2.8803 against the dollar at 0432 GMT, from its close of 2.8822 on Thursday. The main share index closed 0.14 percent higher at 76,817.19 on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Friday as risk appetite continued to recover from last week’s Brexit shock, but the pound came under renewed pressure after the Bank of England’s governor hinted at an interest rate cut ahead.

ARCELIK

Arcelik said it has signed an agreement to acquire Dawlance, Pakistan’s leading white goods manufacturer, for $258 million.

MANUFACTURING PMI

Markit’s June purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing. (0800 GMT).

ISTANBUL INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release June inflation data for Turkey’s largest city. (0900 GMT)

EXPORT DATA

The Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) will release June export figures at 0800 GMT.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by Seda Sezer)