Turkey - Factors to Watch on July 8

ISTANBUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira traded at 2.9270 against the dollar at 0614 GMT, from 2.8966 late on Monday before a public holiday. The main share index closed 0.56 percent higher at 78,387.70 on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.09 percent in spot trade on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks looked set to post their biggest weekly loss in three weeks on Friday and government bond yields plunged to fresh record lows as investors awaited U.S. jobs data to get a clearer picture of the health of the world's biggest economy.

MACRO DATA

Turkey's central bank to release real effective exchange rate for June. (1130 GMT)

