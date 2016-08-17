FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 17
August 17, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.9380 at 0553 GMT, easing from 2.9315 at the end of Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.65 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and was at the same level in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main share index closed at 77,707.13 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares pulled back from a one-year high and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday, after an influential Federal Reserve official said interest rates could rise as soon as September. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent, paring some of Tuesday's sharp losses.

ANADOLU EFES

The brewer posted a net profit of 171.9 million lira in the second quarter, down from 172.5 million a year earlier.

ULKER BISKUVI

The biscuit maker posted a net profit of 87.2 million lira in the second quarter, up from 71.5 million a year earlier.

HURRIYET GAZETECILIK

The media company had a loss of 29.4 million lira in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 11.3 million a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
