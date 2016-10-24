Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 24

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 3.0785 against the dollar at 0455 GMT, little changed from 3.0780 at the end of Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond stood at 9.81 percent in spot trade on Friday and was at 9.82 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The main share index closed down 0.52 percent at 78,843.66 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks drifted without clear direction on Monday after Wall Street's sluggish performance late last week, while the dollar hovered near nine-month highs as fresh comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by year-end. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent.

MOSUL OPERATION

Turkish artillery is lending support to Kurdish Peshmerga fighters battling Islamic State militants near the Bashiqa camp in Iraq, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted as saying by CNN Turk and other media outlets on Sunday.

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault (0930 GMT) and hold a joint news conference (1100 GMT). Ayrault will also meet Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (1300 GMT) and President Tayyip Erdogan (1400 GMT).

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

President Erdogan will host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for dinner at the presidential palace (1630 GMT).

AKBANK

The lender posted a net profit of 1.104 billion lira ($358 million) for the third quarter on Friday, up from 671.6 million in the same period last year.

ARCELIK

The consumer electronics maker posted a Q3 net profit of 262.8 million lira ($85.22 million), up from 212.4 million lira year ago.

VESTEL

The white goods maker showed a Q3 net profit of 89.6 million lira ($29.05 million), up from 34.3 million lira year ago.

